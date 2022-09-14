Nobody Saves the World Mechanic guide

The Mechanic is the first of two forms you will unlock in the Frozen Hearth DLC of Nobody Saves the World. It’s a decent melee fighter with a strong starting combo. The Mechanic is geared around using Familiars to support him, and attacking to keep the Familiars alive longer. It’s an interesting new spin on familiar, well, Familiars. Read on below to discover more about the Mechanic form in Nobody Saves the World and tips to get the best out of him.

General Info

Form Name: Mechanic

Damage Type: Blunt

How to Unlock: Frozen Hearth DLC (Click here for more info)

Signature Ability

Overhaul: A 4-hit combo with your wrench! First 3 hits recover +7 Mana. 4th recovers +14 Mana and also heals Familiars. (Requires Rank F)

Abilities

Salvage: Small chance for baddies to drop a bonus Health item. Medium chance for Familiars to drop a bonus Health item. (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Rattler Turret: Construct a turret Familiar to blast at baddies! Turrets fire slower as they take damage. Cooldown 6 sec. Cost 50 Mana (Active) (Requires Rank D)

Barrier Coil: Deploy a barrier that blocks projectiles. Cooldown: 12sec. Costs 30 Mana. Barrier lasts 4 sec. (Requires Rank B)

Deploy a barrier that blocks projectiles. Cooldown: 12sec. Costs 30 Mana. Barrier lasts 4 sec. (Requires Rank B)

Form Quests

Overhaul I: Tap A to hit baddies with Overhaul. 0/50 (20FP, 50XP) (Rank F)

Overhaul II: Heal your Rattler Turrets with Overhaul. Overhaul's 4th hit heals your Familiars. 0/50 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Overhaul III: Hit baddies with Overhaul's 4th hit. The 4th hit deals more damage. 0/50 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Overhaul II)

Salvage I: Trigger Salvage! Salvage can make baddies and Familiars drop an additional Health item 0/20 (10FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Rattler Turret I: Construct Rattler Turrets. Turrets automatically fire at nearby baddies. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Rattler Turret II: Hit baddies 15 times with one Rattler Turret. 0/5 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rattler Turret I)

Rattler Turret III: Have 7 Rattler Turret alive simultaneously 0/1 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rattler Turret II)

Barrier Coil I: Block enemy projectiles with Barrier Coil. 0/25 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B)

Barrier Coil II: Hit baddies with Barrier Coil. Enemies inside the Barrier take damage. 0/100 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Barrier Coil I)

Barrier Coil III: Block 5 enemy projectiles with one Barrier Coil. 0/5 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Barrier Coil II)

Custom I: Express Service: Kill baddies with the Fleet Footed Passive equipped. (Fleet Footed can be purchased from the Shopkeeper.) 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Custom I: Mechanical Advantage: Defeat baddies with Ranged Abilities. 0/30 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Custom II: Familiar Improvement: Heal non-turret Familiars with Overhaul. 0/5000 (25 FP, 20XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shards)

Custom II: Give 'em heck!: Hit Slowed, Stunned, or Feared baddies with your Rattler Turrets. 0/200 (25 FP, 20XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shards)

Custom III: Auto Repair: Heal Rattler Turrets with Necromancer's Blood Pact. (50 FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Familiar Improvement)

Custom III: B O N K: Hit baddies with Impact damage. (50 FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Give 'em heck!)

Tips

The Mechanic is a form that is a melee user with a difference. His trusty wrench can deal significant damage, especially on its final 4th hit of his combo. The Rattler Turret though gives the Mechanic some offensive options to consider, and using his wrench, will heal on that infamous 4th hit too to keep Familiars alive for longer. Barrier Coil is good in a pinch to avoid incoming ranged attacks. It is also very effective at crowd control in a pinch too, giving you versatility.

PREVIOUS FORM: DRAGON

NEXT FORM: KILLER BEE