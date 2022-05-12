12 custom LEGO Star Wars Xbox Series S consoles being given away by Xbox

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Xbox has teamed up with LEGO and Lucasfilm to give away 12 custom LEGO Star Wars Xbox Series S consoles. The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga-inspired consoles feature iconic characters from across the entire saga and beyond, and between May 4 and May 25, fans can enter for a chance to win their very own.

To enter the competition, all you need to do is follow the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet the official sweepstake tweet. Along with the awesome competition, Xbox are encouraging fans to celebrate by grabbing LEGO: The Skywalker Saga from £49.99 on the Xbox Store, and making use of Game Pass to play a wide range of Star Wars titles such as Battlefront I and II, Squadrons, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.