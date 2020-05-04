LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Key Art Revealed

It’s May the 4th, so of course that means new Star Wars news. This time, it’s the reveal of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s key art.

Check it out.

Featuring LEGO artwork from all three trilogy eras in the saga, it shows just some of what we can expect in the final game. From the Battle of Geonosis that kicked off The Clone Wars, to the towering figure of Darth Vader that makes up the centrepiece of the artwork, this one is bound to please fans of all ages.

Okay, so it’s not the release date announcement you were probably hoping for, but you can expect LEGO Stars Wars: The Skywalker Saga news this Summer.