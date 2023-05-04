LEGO Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga gets a free update for Star Wars day

As the Star Wars day celebrations continue, more games are getting updates, including LEGO Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga. Prior to this announcement, we’ve had Fortnite crossing over with Star Wars, and even Rocket League has done a Star Wars Droids collaboration.

The free update for all versions of LEGO Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga, however, is a new playable character called “Luke Starkiller”. And while I may enjoy the Star Wars (and am enjoying Star Wars Jedi: Survivor right now a lot) I don’t know enough about this one to speak with authority, so here’s the official word:

Players can now boot up their copies of the game and access Luke Starkiller from the character selection screen under the Jedi character class. Luke Starkiller is an early version of Luke Skywalker based on concept designs by Ralph McQuarrie, a conceptual designer and illustrator who worked on the original Star Wars trilogy.

Chris White enjoyed the game when it was released last year, saying: “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a faithful and fun homage to the legacy of Star Wars. Whatever your feelings are on the prequels or the recent trilogy, there’s no room for grumbling about them here unless you’re referring to the camera concerns. TT Games makes all nine films feel fresh, bringing them together in an exciting way. Gameplay does become repetitive, and some of the moments aren’t given the same time as others, but generally, there’s something to love in every episode”, adding that it had some bugs which we’d hope have been ironed out by now as it’s been over a year since it was originally released.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.