Fortnite and Star Wars team up to bring Lightsabers to the game

Star Wars is massively in-vogue right now, with crossovers galore happening, and the latest is with Epic’s Fortnite, bringing Lightsabers, quests, outfits, and a lot more to the game. Starting today and running until May 23rd (2pm UK time), you can pick between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker as a Jedi trainer (or Darth Maul, if you prefer to be a Sith), experience Force Quests that result in cosmetic rewards, or you can just jump to the item shop to buy outfits.

The Force Quest rewards include the Clone Trooper Outfit, or you can grab the Premium Reward Track Upgrade for more, including the Darth Maul outfit, and the Coruscant Guard outfit upon completion of that track. You can check out the official trailer, as well as the information from the press release, below:

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul await players on the Island in hologram form. After accepting their offer to train, players will receive training where they will learn to wield a lightsaber and a few new Force abilities including push, pull, or throw. Players may receive a green Jedi Padawan Lightsaber from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and from Anakin Skywalker a blue one. From Darth Maul players will receive a red Sith Apprentice Lightsaber. Additionally, Force training will give players the ability to sprint faster and double jump while their lightsaber is equipped, regardless of which trainer they choose. Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala Outfits are available now in the Item Shop, along with the 501st Trooper and 212th Battalion Trooper Outfits! In addition to the default Style, the Padmé Amidala Outfit comes with the battle-worn Geonosis Combat Style.

So if you fancied really annoying opponents by Force pushing them away, or off cliffs in Fortnite, this collaboration might well be the one for you. Lightsabers will be available in green, blue, or red (boo!), as well as the DC-15 blaster, which you can grab from Republic chests.

Fortnite is out now and free-to-play on all formats.