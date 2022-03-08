Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga DLC Characters revealed

After a whole lot of waiting, the time for all you Jedi block builders is almost here. To celebrate Warner Bros decided it was time to reveal the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga DLC Characters. With a huge selection of well known of well known and obscure characters from across the galaxy, there are sure to be a few you’d like to play as.

“Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today revealed details of the LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection (Season Pass), which contains seven downloadable content (DLC) packs with playable characters from across the galaxy including many from outside the nine saga films.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release on April 5th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch™ and PC, in what will be the biggest and most visually striking LEGO Star Wars game yet.

At launch, The Mandalorian™ Season 1 and the Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs will be available for purchasers of the Character Collection or via standalone purchase. The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack will include the Mandalorian™ and non-playable Grogu™, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11 and Kuiil, and the Solo: A Star Wars Story character pack will include young Han Solo™, young Chewbacca™, young Lando Calrissian™, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett and Enfys Nest.

Also available at launch will be The Classic Characters and The Trooper Pack. The Classic Characters Pack will include Luke Skywalker™, Princess Leia™, Han Solo, Darth Vader™ and Lando Calrissian. The Trooper Pack includes Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper and Mimban Stormtrooper.

On April 19th, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story™ Character Pack will be available for purchase and will include Jyn Erso™, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor™, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbu and Director Krennic. On May 4th, Star Wars Day, The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch™ Character Packs will be available. The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack will include Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett™, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack will include Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.”

It’s hard to imagine there isn’t something for every Star Wars fan in that selection, so whether you want some expanded universe obscure Stormtrooper or a classic Luke Skywalker it might be worth investing in some DLC.