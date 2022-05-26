Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 ‘Collision’ Finale Event date revealed

Epic Games has today revealed that the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Finale Event will be called Collision, and is happening on June 4. The Collision playlist will be available for players to join 30 minutes before the 4pm ET start time. Everyone who logs in on Hune 4 will get an exclusive Loading Screen and Lobby Track, and in the days leading up to Collision, there’ll be Mecha Weapons Team Outfits to try on, as well as June’s Fortnite Crew reveal.

If players have any quests left to complete, they have up until 9pm BST on June 4 to do so. Starting on May 31, Bargain Bin Week will kick off, meaning the costs of all Character services and Exotic Item Trades will be cut for remaining Bars. For more information, you can check out the official blog right here.