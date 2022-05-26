Jurassic World Primal Ops mobile game revealed

Behaviour Interactive, Universal Games, and Digital Platforms have today revealed their new mobile game Jurassic World Primal Ops. In the free-to-play action-adventure game, players will take on the role of a dinosaur handler to rescue, collect, and fight alongside their favourite dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Primal Ops takes place in the present day, where dinosaurs live among us. Unfortunately, many organisations and poachers are trying to use these once extinct creatures for their own gain, and that’s where you come in. Players will be able to travel across North America and rescue dinosaurs from mercenaries, poachers, and sinister scientists through action-packed missions.

Once rescued, players can call upon their newly rescued companions to fight alongside them, using unique abilities to turn the tide of any mission. Every single dinosaur, whether a Triceratops or T-Rex, they all bring a new dynamic to the fight.

“We’re extremely proud of Jurassic World Primal Ops, and we strongly believe players will love it. The game offers a new and unique mobile gameplay experience in the Jurassic World universe, and the twist on collecting dinosaurs provides a ton of varied gameplay,” said Jason Millena, Senior Creative Director, Behaviour Interactive. “Since the inception of the Jurassic World franchise, we’ve been on a journey that evolves this fantastic relationship between dinosaurs and humans. It’s exciting to showcase how not only do they coexist peacefully, but how they can work together to save other dinosaurs.”

“Jurassic World Primal Ops lets players immerse themselves in the Jurassic World franchise, allowing them to deepen their connection with dinosaurs in thrilling, new ways,” said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “The game is reflective of the brand’s signature storytelling, intense action, compelling environments and diverse characters, and promises to be engaging for new and long-time fans alike.”

Jurassic World Primal Ops will be available on both iOS and Android, although their is no release date as of yet. You can check out the brand-new trailer below: