The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is coming to PC and consoles in September

Daedalic Entertainment and publisher NACON have announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally has a release date, and it’s coming to PC and consoles on September 1st.

Coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, the game is based “on the legendary The Lord of the Rings trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, [and] tells of Gollum’s experiences from behind-the-scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring”, says the publisher.

After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dûr to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood. In order to survive the dangers of his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum has to sneak and climb and use all his cunning. He also has to deal with his Hobbit-self – Sméagol. It’s up to the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions, or if they prefer to allow Sméagol to take over. Gollum also encounters well-known characters from the books as well as a few new faces.

While this is great news for people who are excited to play The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, you may have noticed an omission from the platforms it’s coming to. The Nintendo Switch version will not be launching on September 1st, instead it is “planned for later this year”, which is better than not at all, let’s face it.

NACON is part of the BIGBEN Group, and has been doing better with the critics recently. For example, Vampire – The Masquerade: Swansong was published by NACON and got a big old 8/10 from us. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is referred to by the companies involved as a “AAA title” so hopes are high this is going to be a good one. It’s being co-developed with Middle-earth Enterprises and Daedalic, while it’s being co-published by NACON and Daedalic.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is coming to PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on September 1st.