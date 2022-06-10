Casey Jones and more coming to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, release date announced

During Summer Game Fest, loads of new details dropped for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, including playable character Casey Jones. A brand new trailer was shown off which introduces Casey Jones, the TMNT’s friend and badass fighter who uses a range of sports equipment to beat up the Foot Clan.

Along with the Casey Jones reveal, the announcement that the game would feature 6-player multiplayer dropped. The amount of enemies on screen will scale depending on how many players there are, offering up an intense battle against Shredder’s minions. If you’re up for playing online instead of on the couch, 2-6 players can team up across the internet, with heroes able to drop in and out at any given moment.

“The childhood dream shared between Dotemu and Tribute Games that ultimately became TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is almost 30 years in the making, and in just a few days, we’ll invite fans back to the TMNT beat-em-up legacy to kick shell in an all-new game,” said Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu. “This all truly feels surreal.”

Casey Jones coming to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge: “A tribute to an incredible era”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge merges elements of the classic cartoon, games and toys to create an ultimate celebration of a cast of beloved heroes,” said Tribute Games Co-Founder Jean-Francois Major. “This game is both a tribute to an incredible era of TMNT as well as the spectacular community that’s kept this stage of the series active through their love for classic TMNT.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge comes from Dotemu, the talented devs behind the incredible Streets of Rage 4, along with other titles like Windjammers 2, and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. Teaming up with them is Tribute Games, made up of talent who worked on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which released on Game Boy Advance back in 2007.

Releasing on June 16, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Game Pass. Players can grab a 10% discount if they pre-order on the Nintendo eShop and Microsoft Store right now, with the discount coming to Steam and the PlayStation Store in the coming days.