Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date confirmed

The long wait to find out exactly when Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming out is over, and we can reveal it’s being released on October 7th, 2022.

An all-new tactical RPG set in the “darker side” of the Marvel Universe, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Windows PC (on both Steam, and Epic Games Store), with a Nintendo Switch version coming at a later date.

The official story for the game is as follows: “When the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra, it’s time to unleash Marvel’s dark side. As The Hunter, your mission is to lead an unlikely team of seasoned Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors to victory. Can legends such as Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade put aside their differences in the face of a growing apocalyptic threat? If you’re going to save the world, you’ll have to forge alliances and lead the team into battle as the legendary Midnight Suns – Earth’s last line of defense against the underworld”.

“We’re thrilled to invite players into the darker, supernatural side of Marvel,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games. “In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, our friends at Firaxis and 2K have created an incredibly unique and totally authentic Marvel experience that fans can leap into this October!”

The announcement of the release date comes as part of the Summer Games Fest 2022, which showed off two newly revealed unlockable characters you can play as, including Spider-Man.

“We know fans have been eager to see what’s coming next for Marvel’s Midnight Suns,” said Jake Solomon, Creative Director at Firaxis Games. “We’re honored by the opportunity to introduce so many new heroes and villains to Marvel fans and can’t wait for tactics players to discover the joys of fighting like a Super Hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns”.

Here’s the breakdown on the prices and editions of the games you can expect on October 7th.

The Standard Edition will be available for £59.99/€69.99* on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes the base game;

will be available for £59.99/€69.99* on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes the base game; The Enhanced Edition will be available for £64.99/€74.99* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes a next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles and five premium cosmetic skins;

will be available for £64.99/€74.99* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes a next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles and five premium cosmetic skins; The Digital+ Edition will be available for £69.99/€74.99* on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 11 premium cosmetic skins. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs include the next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles;

will be available for £69.99/€74.99* on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 11 premium cosmetic skins. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs include the next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles; The Legendary Edition will be available for £89.99/€99.99* on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 23 premium cosmetic skins, as well as access to the post-launch Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass.

So there you have it: October 7th is the release date.