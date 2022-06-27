Podcast 491: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

It might be time to eat the humblest of humble pie for Adam on this week’s podcast. He’s played and reviewed Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and he loves it. That means, yes, he likes a Musou game. Imagine if he plays and enjoys Fall Guys next, the world might fall asunder?



Chris Hyde has played Minecraft Dungeons and Fallout 76 in co-op, who would have guessed? What else can the gang chat about this week, will there be any surprises?

