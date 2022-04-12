Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer shows new and returning characters

As one of the big Nintendo Switch releases of the Summer, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a bit different. For starters, it’s not the typical “broad appeal” type game you might expect from Nintendo, instead being a musou genre title.

It’s the second game in the Fire Emblem Warriors series, which first saw the light of day back in September 2017 and even came to 3DS. This new game, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, is yet again developed by Koei Tecmo, and is due out on June 24th. This new trailer shows off new and returning characters from the series, and is called Intertwined fates – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Along with the new trailer, Nintendo has reminded everyone of the story for the game, as follows:

In this new tale, the future rulers of the three nations that govern Fódlan cross paths with Shez – a mercenary on a mission. How will this chance encounter change the future of the continent? Players will guide Shez through this yet unseen story and its three diverging paths. In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, players can explore the encampment and interact with allies before heading into the fray. It’s possible to enjoy training, tasty meals and conversations together, strengthening bonds and unlocking new abilities that could turn the tide in battle.

Players can give orders to allies in real time, while hacking and slashing through hordes of enemies. Some strategical elements from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, such as Adjutants, are also making a comeback. These allies can protect the player and help them unleash powerful moves called Partner Specials. Forces can be manoeuvred across the map while keeping an eye on objectives. Extra events, such as the appearance of Survey Spots, the merchant Anna who sells valuable items and more can be found on the map as well. It’s possible to freely change character classes to be prepared for any enemy encounter. The unique traits of companions with different classes can be utilised for a variety of tactical combinations.

The trailer shows off some of these gameplay elements, and the game is also getting a limited edition which features an artbook, a tapestry map of Fódlan, a set of five acrylic figurines, and a character postcard set, as well the game itself.