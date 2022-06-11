The Entropy Centre coming to PC and consoles later this year

Publishers Playstack has today announced that its mind-bending, time-manipulating puzzler The Entropy Centre will release on PC and consoles later this year. First shown at the Future Games Show, The Entropy Centre has been built around a “unique puzzle mechanic that allows players to think in reverse and overcome seemingly impossible obstacles.” Although no concrete date has been announced at this stage, we do know it’ll release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

It follows Aria as she wakes up in a space station known as The Entropy Centre that is orbiting near Earth, which has almost been wiped out following an extinction-level event. The space station looks set to follow, but with the aid of a talking gun known as ASTRA, she may have a chance of surviving. The gun can move objects back in time and set them to how they previously were. As seen in the trailer below, crumbled ledges can be rewound, bridges can be rebuilt, and blocks can be shifted to solve puzzles.

“The Entropy Centre isn’t pulling any punches. This is the game that I’ve wanted to craft for a long time and I can’t wait to see players delve into this crazy time-manipulating world that I’ve created,” said Daniel Stubbington, founder of Stubby Games. Chief Executive at Playstack, Harvey Elliot added, “The Entropy Centre is a brilliant example of what we are looking for – it’s an extraordinarily smart, satisfying, and witty puzzle game that is resonating with fans. We are feeling great about its response so far and have big plans for the coming months to maximize its success.”