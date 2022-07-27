The Cellar is the nineteenth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle The Cellar on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | The Cellar

OVERVIEW

We’re getting close to our targets now, and we find ourselves in a dark and dingy cellar, where strange goings on have been, well, going on. You’ll need to explore the place a bit and see what’s what before a familiar face rears its head once more. Before long, you’ll find yourself in a terrifying situation and need to work out Dr Frumple’s strange musings to literally save your life. Don’t worry though we have you covered with the solution you need.

ACTIONS

CELLAR: Speak to Spode

CELLAR: Interact with Door

The lights will go out, and you will have been poisoned. You will need to find an antidote

CELLAR: Talk to Dr Frumple

CELLAR: Interact with the Green Chemical

CELLAR: Talk to Dr Frumple

CELLAR: Interact with the Yellow Chemical

CELLAR: Talk to Dr Frumple

CELLAR: Interact with the Red Chemical

CELLAR: Talk to Dr Frumple

CELLAR: Interact with the Blue Chemical

SPOILER ALERT

These are the final interactions you’ll have with the game. So from now on all you need to do is sit back and watch the final cut scenes play out. These will wrap up the story for our heroes. You’ll also be treated to a few credit scenes too that provide some additional filler for what happens once the story draws to a close. Some of these are happy, others are quite intentionally mysterious. Congratulations, you’ve completed Lord Winklebottom Investigates!