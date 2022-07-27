Make the Tea is the first part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Make the Tea during the adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Make the Tea

OVERVIEW

At the beginning of the story, we join Lord Winklebottom and Dr Frumple at their home, where they are discussing their previous exploits. Winklebottom explains to Frumple that he has been invited to an island by his childhood school friend Aristotle Gilfrey. He’s not sure why he’s been invited, but he is keen to meet up with his chum he hasn’t seen in years. Frumple seems less enthusiastic and demands a cup of tea before departure. Be a good boy and make it for him. This section serves as the main part of the tutorial, getting you familiar with the basic controls of the game.

ACTIONS

STUDY: Investigate the newspaper. This will nab you the Boat Ticket.

STUDY: Pick up the tea

STUDY: Pick up the milk

STUDY: Use the tea on the cup

STUDY: Use the milk on the cup

Note: Whatever order you choose to make the tea, either milk or tea first, Dr Frumple will mock you for it. He’ll think you’re uncivilised for making it the way that you do and this won’t be the last time he mentions it on the adventure either.