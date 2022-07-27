Get into the Pub is the second part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Get into the Pub during the adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Get into the Pub

OVERVIEW

With tea made, it’s off to the Docks to meet up with the Sailor who you’ve paid to take you to Barghest island. Unfortunately, you’re not sure where to start. The best place to start would be checking out the local pub for information, but as you soon find out, that’s easier said than done. You’ll need to find an ingenious way to get the keys to the locked front door. The owner, a grumpy pig might have an idea or two about how you might accomplish that. So let’s start by speaking to him.

ACTIONS

OUTSIDE PUB: Talk to the pig. He will ask for your help retrieving his keys.

Go right to the Docks

DOCKS: Pick up the Boat Hook

OUTSIDE PUB: Interact with Right Window

PUB WINDOW: Use the Boat Hook to get the Keys

OUTSIDE PUB: Give the keys to the pig

OUTSIDE PUB: Enter the pub.