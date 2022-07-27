Get the Grease is the eighth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Get the Grease on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Get the Grease

OVERVIEW

In order to actually use the Pressure Valve in the Study, now that the Water Pump is off, we need to bring together three things. We need a lubricant for the wheel to help it turn, we need some leverage to help us force the turn, and we also need to contact the mainland before we move the body – just to follow correct procedure you understand. We’ll be covering the lubricant aspect in this part of the guide. Our lubricant is going to come in the form of grease, and will see you doing a bit of work in the Kitchen. Let’s put your culinary hands to the test.

ACTIONS

KITCHEN: Pick up the Saucepan

KITCHEN: Open the Refrigerator Door

KITCHEN: Pick up the Solid Lump of Butter

KITCHEN: Open left-hand cupboard

KITCHEN: Pick up Matchbox

KITCHEN: Open Cooker Door

KITCHEN: Use Matchbox on Coals

KITCHEN: Use Saucepan on Cooker

KITCHEN: Use Solid Lump of Butter on Saucepan to make Pan of Melted Butter

KITCHEN: Pick up the Knife

MAIN HALL: Investigate Moose Head

MAIN HALL: Use Knife on Tie

MAIN HALL: Speak to Beryl about “Get Some Rest”

Note: This request will be unsuccessful if you haven’t yet retrieved the Crystal Ball for Madame Lavinia. If you haven’t yet done this, click here for our guide to find out how.

MAIN HALL: Use Knife on Tie to make Tie

KITCHEN: Use Tie on Pan of Melted Butter to make Grease on Tie