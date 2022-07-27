Telephone the Mainland is the ninth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Telephone the Mainland on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Telephone the Mainland

OVERVIEW

In order to actually use the Pressure Valve in the Study, now that the Water Pump is off, we need to bring together three things. We need a lubricant for the wheel to help it turn, we need some leverage to help us force the turn, and we also need to contact the mainland before we move the body – just to follow correct procedure you understand. We’ll be covering the contacting the mainland aspect in this part of the guide. Our method will be using the Telephone in the Main Hall, but as I’m sure you can guess, things aren’t going to go to plan, as it seems someone is trying to sabotage our ability to speak to the outside world.

ACTIONS

MAIN HALL: Use the telephone

As you are speaking on the telephone, the lights will suddenly go out. After a moment or two, they’ll come back on, but you’ll realise the telephone wire has been cut. We’ll need to repair it if we have any chance of successfully contacting Scotland Yard about Aristotle Gilfrey’s terrible murder.

ORANGERY: Pick up Pruning Shears

STUDY: Open Wardrobe

STUDY: Pick up Wire Coathanger

Use Pruning Shears on Wire Coathanger to make Coathanger Wires

MAIN HALL: Use Coathanger Wires on Telephone

MAIN HALL: Use Telephone

This telephone call will actually get through to Scotland Yard, but it will still be briefer than planned. Before you can deliver the details of the murder, the Telephone line is dead again, and this time beyond repair.