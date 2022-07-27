Have a Seance is the fifteenth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Have a Seance on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Have a Seance

OVERVIEW

With no concrete evidence for one suspect over the other, Lord Winklebottom has the ingenious idea of conducting a seance that may guilt-trip the killer into confessing in front of the supposed spirit of Aristotle. Here are the steps you need to conduct the seance.

ACTIONS

STUDY: Open Right Drawer

STUDY: Pick up Empty Envelopes

CAVE: Use Crowbar on Old Barrels to make Barrel of Gunpowder

CAVE: Use Empty Envelope on Barrel of Gunpowder to make Envelope of Gunpowder

Use Knife on Dust Sheet to make Dust Sheet with Holes

DINING ROOM: Speak to Madame Livinia about “A seance”

DINING ROOM: Use Thin Transparent Wire on Window to make Window Wire

DINING ROOM: Use Thin Transparent Wire on Clock to make Clock Wire

DINING ROOM: Use Envelope of Gunpowder on Fireplace

DINING ROOM: Use Thin Transparent Wire on Envelope of Gunpowder to make Fireplace Wire

DINING ROOM: Speak to Madame Livinia about “Ready for Seance”

Now Madame Lavinia will gather all the suspects together in the Dining Room for a seance. In order for the seance to be successful, you need to do the following things in order. But you will need to wait for when she asks for certain things:

“We should fill a chill in the room” – Interact with Window Wire

“Chime a bell so that we may know!” – Interact with Clock Wire

“Light up this room with flame!” – Interact with Fireplace Wire

“Manifest your physical form!” – Use Dust Sheet with Holes on Dr Frumple

The seance will have now been performed successfully.