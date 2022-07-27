Have a Seance is the fifteenth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Have a Seance on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.
Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Have a Seance
OVERVIEW
With no concrete evidence for one suspect over the other, Lord Winklebottom has the ingenious idea of conducting a seance that may guilt-trip the killer into confessing in front of the supposed spirit of Aristotle. Here are the steps you need to conduct the seance.
ACTIONS
STUDY: Open Right Drawer
STUDY: Pick up Empty Envelopes
CAVE: Use Crowbar on Old Barrels to make Barrel of Gunpowder
CAVE: Use Empty Envelope on Barrel of Gunpowder to make Envelope of Gunpowder
Use Knife on Dust Sheet to make Dust Sheet with Holes
DINING ROOM: Speak to Madame Livinia about “A seance”
DINING ROOM: Use Thin Transparent Wire on Window to make Window Wire
DINING ROOM: Use Thin Transparent Wire on Clock to make Clock Wire
DINING ROOM: Use Envelope of Gunpowder on Fireplace
DINING ROOM: Use Thin Transparent Wire on Envelope of Gunpowder to make Fireplace Wire
DINING ROOM: Speak to Madame Livinia about “Ready for Seance”
Now Madame Lavinia will gather all the suspects together in the Dining Room for a seance. In order for the seance to be successful, you need to do the following things in order. But you will need to wait for when she asks for certain things:
“We should fill a chill in the room” – Interact with Window Wire
“Chime a bell so that we may know!” – Interact with Clock Wire
“Light up this room with flame!” – Interact with Fireplace Wire
“Manifest your physical form!” – Use Dust Sheet with Holes on Dr Frumple
The seance will have now been performed successfully.