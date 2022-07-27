Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Unlock the Safe

Unlock the Safe is the sixteenth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Unlock the Safe on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

OVERVIEW

Unfortunately, the seance proved unsuccessful at routing out the killer. No one who attended confessed to the murder, and so Lord Winklebottom and Dr Frumple need to keep digging to unearth what happened. The next part of our journey sees us return to the Submarine and investigate that a little more. Plus the seance did appear to affect the Crypt as well, so that might be worth a look too.

ACTIONS

SUBMARINE: Interact with Organ

SUBMARINE: Pick up Note

FAMILY CRYPT: Speak to Constance about “Family History”

DINING ROOM: Speak to Madame Livinia about “Ethelberta”

DRAWING ROOM: Pick up Wedding Photo

STUDY: Pick up Egg Photo

CRYPT: Use Wedding Photo on Ethelberta?

CRYPT: Use Egg Photo on Ethelberta?

You now have the Code for the Box in the Drawing Room

DRAWING ROOM: Interact with Box, and put the following code in:

Press Africa Press South America Press North America Press Europe

This will open the safe behind the painting.

DRAWING ROOM: Interact with Documents

SPOILER ALERT

After some discussion about what is written on the documents, Lord Winklebottom and Dr Frumple will declare it time to gather all the suspects into the Drawing Room for the big reveal. Here they go through their notes, and discuss every character’s motive for killing Aristotle Gilfrey. And they finally deduce that…they don’t know who has done it.

Luckily Culver is in the room – recovered from exhaustion and points out Spode is an imposter. After this has been revealed, “Spode” asks Dr Price to cut the lights so they can escape, and the two run off in the darkness and confusion.