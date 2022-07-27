How to get through the Forest is the seventeenth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle How to get through the Forest on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | How to get through the Forest

OVERVIEW

Well, that was a surprise! Thanks to Culver’s presence and eagle-eye, the perpetrators of Aristotle Gilfrey’s murder have revealed themselves. Fake Spode and Dr Price have made their dastardly escape, and it is up to you to get after them. This can actually be tricky to do without help, but do not worry we have the solution below to help you out.

ACTIONS

You’ll now need to get after “Spode” and Dr Price.

They’ll head off to Barghest Forest. This is a murky forest that is easy to get lost in.

It is impossible to know how to reach the other side without help.

Luckily “Spode” and Dr Price” are your friends here, as their haste has thrown up little swirling dust clouds for you to follow. These are key to navigating your way through this mysterious and mind-bending forest.

The dust cloud will either appear in front of you, or to the left or right. What’s more, they will only appear for a brief time before dispersing, so you’ll need to pay close attention if you want to take the correct route through the forest.

Then just keep moving in the direction of the swirling dust each time. Repeat this a few times and you will find yourself on the other side of the forest – at the Lighthouse.