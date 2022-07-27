Fill up the Notebook is the fourteenth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Fill up the Notebook on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Fill up the Notebook

OVERVIEW

Now that you know how Aristotle Gilfrey was murdered, we need to speak to people to find out what they know. We also need to do a bit of snooping around to unearth some secrets that might better understand the motives of some of the characters. By the end of this part of the walkthrough, we’ll have a view of who had what motive. Below are the steps you need to take including all the conversations you need to have. Note, that if you do see a “white” conversation available to you that isn’t listed, then make sure to have it, as you need to exhaust all conversations with people to move on from this step.

ACTIONS

DINING ROOM: Speak to Dame Celia “About the Incident”

DINING ROOM: Speak to Madame Lavinia “About the Incident”

ATTIC STAIRS: Pick Up Book

ATTIC: Interact with Machine to get Dust Sheet

ATTIC: Interact with Machine

STUDY: Interact with Coin Box – you will remark they have been stolen

DINING ROOM: Speak to Dame Celia about “Your Bill” for Old Coin

DINING ROOM: Speak to Dame Celia about “Theft”

ATTIC: Use Old Coin on Machine

DRAWING ROOM: Speak to Reverend Peabody about “Your Past”

DRAWING ROOM: Speak to Reverend Peabody about “Prayer Book”

DRAWING ROOM: Speak to Reverend Peabody “About the Incident”

ORANGERY: Speak to Doctor Price “About the Incident”

ORANGERY: Speak to Doctor Price “Your Work”

ORANGERY: Speak to Doctor Price “Recent Discoveries”

OUTSIDE: Speak to Spode “About the Incident”

FAMILY CRYPT: Speak to Sir Winslet “Your Family”

FAMILY CRYPT: Speak to Sir Winslet “About the Incident”

FAMILY CRYPT: Speak to Constance “Your Mother”

FAMILY CRYPT: Speak to Constance “Your Father”

SERVANT’S QUARTERS: Look at Papers

KITCHEN: Speak to Beryl “About the Incident”

SERVANT’S QUARTERS: Speak to Ambrose

FAMILY CRYPT: Speak to Constance about ”A tune”

FAMILY CRYPT: Speak to Constance about ”Safe”

Return to the Main Hallway

If you have exhausted all conversations then Lord Winklebottom will begin an automatic conversation once you re-enter the Main Hallway. They are at a loss and devise a plan to catch the killer out.