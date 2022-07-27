Turn the Pressure Valve is the tenth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Turn the Pressure Valve on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Turn the Pressure Valve

OVERVIEW

In order to actually use the Pressure Valve in the Study, now that the Water Pump is off, we need to bring together three things. We need a lubricant for the wheel to help it turn, we need some leverage to help us force the turn, and we also need to contact the mainland before we move the body – just to follow correct procedure you understand. We have the Grease and we’ve rung the mainland, now we just need some leverage. For this we’ll need to grab an item you’ll have seen in plain view up until this point but won’t have grabbed. It’ll come in handy later in our adventure too.

ACTIONS

DRAWING ROOM: Look at Armour

DRAWING ROOM: Look at Axe

DRAWING ROOM: Pick up Axe

STUDY: Interact with Pressure Valve

STUDY: Use Grease on Tie on Water Pressure Valve

STUDY: Use Axe on Pressure Valve

STUDY: Interact with Pressure Valve With Axe Stuck In It

Turning the Pressure Valve will flush out the salty water from Gilfrey’s pipe network that runs around his mansion. This will mean Aristotle ends up in the Bathroom – specifically the bath – ready for an autopsy. Unfortunately, there is some collateral damage to our progress in solving this mystery. Pumphrey is currently in the Orangery after grumpily returning inside after fetching us the Paraffin Lamp. He’s unfortunately next to the water pipe with the hose on it, which comes loose from the increased pressure, and showers him with salt water, killing him. This will end Act 1.