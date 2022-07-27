Get the Map is the eleventh part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Get the Map on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Get the Map

OVERVIEW

The beginning of Act 2, sees the start of a new day. The storm has passed and the sun is shining. Unfortunately for our detective duo of Lord Winklebottom and Dr Frumple, they’re still no closer to knowing who murdered Aristotle Gilfrey. However, with the Pressure Valve turned, and Aristotle now accessible in the bathtub, Dr Frumple can look to do an autopsy to try and find out more about how he died. However, we’ll need to gather a few things first before that is possible. And what’s more we need to broaden our search for clues beyond the mansion. Now the weather has improved, we need to find a way to explore the rest of the island of Barghest.

ACTIONS

BATHROOM: Investigate Gilfrey

BATHROOM: Look into Gilfrey’s Pockets for Gilfrey’s Key

BATHROOM: Interact with Gilfrey

Frumple should state he needs a Knife, Apron, and a Needle and Thread to conduct the autopsy.

ORANGERY: Speak to Constance

STUDY: Open Left Drawer

STUDY: Pick up Rolled up Paper (Revealed to be a Map of the island)

This map will now allow you to move to the “Island” location from Outside. Every time you do this, it will bring up a map of the island, and you select your destination. As you will likely realise there are now a few more locations for us to explore. These new locales will help us find more items and gather more clues to help us solve the mystery of who killed Aristotle Gilfrey.