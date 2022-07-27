Sail Away is the fourth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Sail Away during the adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Sail Away

OVERVIEW

We’re nearly on our way top island now. The Dock Worker is satisfied with our help. The only problem now is that we don’t have our sailor! Without him, we’re going nowhere. We need to track down this Salty Walters fellow and get him onto our ship pronto. Unforuntately things won’t be that easy. For some reason Salty Walters doesn’t seem keen on sailing us to the island and is instead sitting in the pub, drinking himself into a nautical stupor. We need to find some way to snap him out of it, or we’ll never get to the island. The weather appears to be turning, we need to be quick, and perhaps a bit underhand as well.

ACTIONS

PUB: Talk to Salty Walters about “Sailing”

PUB: Talk to Salty Walters about “Drinks” He hates saltwater.

DOCKS: Pick up the Rope

DOCKS: Use the Rope on the Rum Jug to make Jug with Rope

DOCKS: Use the Jug with Rope on The Sea to make Jug of Seawater

PUB: Interact with the Bell

PUB: Use Jug of Seawater on Glass of Beer. Salty will leave.

DOCKS: Speak to Salty Waters. You will leave for the island.