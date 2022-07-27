Get the Wood and the Tar is the third part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Get the Wood and the Tar during the adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Get the Wood and the Tar

OVERVIEW

We’re now able to get into the pub, which gives us another area to explore. But we need to still find a way to leave for Barghest island. Exploring the docks would be a good place to start to see if we can help out the locals, and see if they will do us a favour in return. Between the Docks and the new Pub area, we have everything we need to proceed and find some new important items.

ACTIONS

DOCKS: Talk to the Dock Worker about “The Permit”. He will tell you he needs wood and tar.

PUB: Pick up the Barrel

PUB: Interact with Rum Jug

PUB: Speak to Landlord about “Rum Jug”

PUB: Pick up the Rum Jug

DOCKS: Use Rum Jug on Seagull

DOCKS: Pick up Saw

Use Saw on Barrell for Pile of Wood

DOCKS: Use Pile of Wood on Dock Worker

PUB: Pick up Poker

OUTSIDE PUB: Interact with Left Window

PUB: Use Poker on Fireplace for Hot Poker

DOCKS: Use Hot Poker on Barrel of Tar for Poker with Tar

DOCKS: Use Poker with Tar on Dock Worker