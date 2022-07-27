Speak to Everyone is the fifth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Speak to Everyone to progress the adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Speak to Everyone

OVERVIEW

We’ve finally arrived on the island of Barghest, but oh no – Aristotle Gilfrey has been murdered! Found by his maid floating in one of the many water tubes that connect his mansion, it’s a rather disturbing and distressing discovery. But this is where Lord Winklebottom and Dr Frumple come into their own. Everyone in the mansion this evening is now a suspect. This includes the staff that regularly frequent the mansion, as well as his own family. There’s also the array of guests that were invited alongside our detective duo, that also need to be spoken to, to see what they know of what has happened. So it’s time to put on our metaphorical deerstalker hat, and start sleuthing. And the best place to begin is to start speaking to the suspects to find out what they know. Hopefully, we can begin to piece together what happened.

ACTIONS

Essentially for this step, you’ll want to speak to all the available characters. If you have a dialogue option that hasn’t been fully explored, it’ll appear as white text for you to select. Dialogue options that have been fully explored (or as much as they can be for now) will be greyed out. Your task is to exhaust all the dialogue – so the options appear grey – for every character. Details on where to find them are below:

MAIN HALL: Exhaust dialogue with Beryl

DINING ROOM: Exhaust dialogue with Dame Celia

DINING ROOM: Exhaust dialogue with Madame Lavinia

DRAWING ROOM: Exhaust dialogue with Reverend Peabody

DRAWING ROOM: Exhaust dialogue with Sir Winslet

ORANGERY: Exhaust dialogue with Constance

STUDY: Exhaust dialogue with Spode

STUDY: Exhaust dialogue with Dr Price

OUTSIDE: Exhaust dialogue with Pumphrey

Return to the Main Hallway