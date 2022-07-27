Retrieve the Crystal Ball is the sixth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Retrieve the Crystal Ball on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Retrieve the Crystal Ball

OVERVIEW

After you have finished speaking to everyone, you’ll hear a scream from the Drawing Room and rush in to speak to Constance. She thinks she’s seen a monster outside. It’s a dark and stormy night so you can’t verify it, but she seems really shaken up. Then our favourite seaman Salty Walters also rushes in claiming to have seen the same monster roaming around. How curious. Once everything has settled down, however, our attention turns to the fact that Madame Lavinia’s Crystal Ball seems to have gone missing. We need to reunite her with it to push on.

ACTIONS

This is the first example in the game of not noticing an item until you know you need to look for it. You’ll see for example you need to investigate the Fiction Books after discussing McDeath with Lavinia. But if you try and investigate those same books without doing this, you won’t retrieve the book. This is why it is important to do these steps in order and not skip any, as the game has some very specific logic progression which you need to adhere to.

DINING ROOM: Speak to Madame Lavinia about “Crystal Ball”

DRAWING ROOM: Investigate Fiction Books

DRAWING ROOM: Interact with Fiction Books to pick Up McDeath

DINING ROOM: Use McDeath on Dame Celia

Dame Celia will panic and throw the book into the fire. The Crystal Ball will drop from her mouth. You can then reunite it with Madame Lavinia.