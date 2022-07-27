Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Reach the Submarine

Reach the Submarine is the twelfth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Reach the Submarine on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

OVERVIEW

Now we have the map we are free to explore more locations on the island. Our next objective is to find and board the submarine that is hidden on the island somewhere. This will hold some key clues and items that will help Lord Winklebottom and Dr Frumple on the next part of their adventure. So move over thalassophobia, and let’s get stuck in.

ACTIONS

Go to FAMILY CRYPT on MAP

FAMILY CRYPT: Enter Crypt

CRYPT: Use Knife on Vines to make Vines

Go to JETTY on MAP

Go Along Beach

When you try to “Go Along Beach” a cut-scene will automatically play. You’ll discover a small pigeon lying exhausted on the beach. Lord Winklebottom quickly realises it is his good friend Detective Culver from Scotland Yard. His telephone call had made it through after all. Culver however is in no fit state to answer questions and is automatically sent to the Gilfrey mansion. There he will rest in the Servant’s Quarters until much later on.

Go Along Beach

ALONG BEACH: Investigate Driftwood

STUDY: Take Axe from Pressure Valve

Note: You must have investigated the Driftwood to warrant Lord Winklebottom bothering to take the Axe out of the Pressure Valve. Another example of the game’s specific progression logic.

ALONG BEACH: Use Axe on Driftwood

Use Vines on Driftwood to make Driftwood Plank

Go to Cave

CAVE: Use Driftwood Plank on Lake

You will now be able to enter the Submarine. It would be rude not to.

Enter Submarine