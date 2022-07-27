Perform an Autopsy is the thirteenth part of our complete walkthrough for Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters. In it, we tackle how to Perform an Autopsy on your adventure. You should have no trouble with Lord Winklebottom Investigates if you follow the steps below.

Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | Perform an Autopsy

OVERVIEW

We now have access to everywhere we need to progress with conducting an autopsy on poor Aristotle Gilfrey. Remember Dr Frumple says he needs a Knife, Apron, and a Needle and Thread to conduct the autopsy. As you’ll know we already have a Knife on our person, so now we just need to find an Apron and Needle and Thread and we’re good to go. Then Dr Frumple can perform the grisly but necessary procedure on Aristotle Gilfrey.

ACTIONS

KITCHEN: Speak to Beryl about “Apron”

This will give you an Apron that Dr Frumple will hold on to for safekeeping

DRAWING ROOM: Investigate Gramophone

DRAWING ROOM: Interact with Gramophone Trumpet

ATTIC: Open Trunk

ATTIC: Look at Collection of Junk for a Small Screwdriver

DRAWING ROOM: Use Small Screwdriver on Grammaphone Trumpet to make a Trumpet

DINING ROOM: Use Trumpet on Dame Celia

DINING ROOM: Speak to Dame Celia about “Sewing Kit”

This will give you a Needle and Thread but like the Apron, it won’t be visible in your inventory as Dr Frumple is holding onto it for the autopsy.

BATHROOM: Interact with Gilfrey to conduct Autopsy

After you conduct the autopsy it is confirmed that Aristotle Gilfrey died because salt was added to his water pump system, and as a freshwater creature, this killed him. You may have pieced this together when you were in the Water Pump room earlier. However, now we need to go and speak to people to assess what they know about this crime.