Lord Winklebottom Investigates Walkthrough | How to get into the Lighthouse

OVERVIEW

Once you’re through the misty, murky forest, you are presented with a new problem. The only discernable landmark is the Lighthouse right in front of you. Fake Spode and Dr Price must be inside. The problem is they’ve selfishly locked the front door so you can’t just walk in uninvited. There appears to be a hatch to a Cellar next to the door, but that’s shut with a firm padlock too. You’ll need to work together to gather the necessary items to solve this one before it is too late!

ACTIONS

LIGHTHOUSE: Interact with Padlock

At this point, Dr Frumple will talk to you. He will reveal he still has a few super-useful items on his person. He will give you the Envelope of Gunpowder, the Needle and Thread, and the Twigs and Leaves. He’s useful that hippo, maybe we’ll make his tea right next time.

LIGHTHOUSE: Use Envelope of Gunpowder on Padlock

LIGHTHOUSE: Use Needle and thread on Padlock to make a Fuse

LIGHTHOUSE: Unlit Paraffin Lamp on Fuse to make an Oil-Soaked Fuse

LIGHTHOUSE: Use Twigs and Leaves on Oil-Soaked Fuse to make a Damaged Padlock

LIGHTHOUSE: Use Crowbar on Damaged Padlock

This will remove the padlock and open the Cellar doors. You can now freely enter the Cellar and give chase to Fake Spode and Dr Price.