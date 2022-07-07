NBA 2K23 Devin Booker covers revealed for Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition

Following two big days of announcements by 2K regarding cover athletes for NBA 2K23, they have now announced that Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker will grace the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. The NBA 2K23 Devin Booker covers celebrate what a rise the three-time NBA All-Star has had since bursting onto the scene and becoming a franchise leader for the Suns.

“It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K,” said Devin Booker. “I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes. I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT’s, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game.”

Along with Devin Booker gracing the cover of the Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition, Michael Jordan has already been announced for the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition. Furthermore, WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi had been revealed for the GameStop-exclusive WNBA Edition in the US and Canada.

NBA 2K23 will release worldwide on September 9 and players can pre-order now. The four main editions will include the following content:

Standard Edition – Will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (£59.99), and PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (69.99). A special version of the Standard Edition “recognising the cross-section of music and basketball culture” is set to be released later this Fall, with more details to follow.

Digital Deluxe Edition – Will include the Standard Edition across both generations (£74.99),featuring 10K MyTEAM Points; 10 MyTEAM Tokens; 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs; Cover Star Players (Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan); Free Agent Option Pack; 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable); 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack; 10×6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10×3 types of Gatorade Boosts; 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Custom Design Cover Star Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves.

Michael Jordan Edition – will be available on all platforms (£89.99) and includes all content in the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as 100K Virtual Currency.

Championship Edition – Available on all consoles (£129.99) and includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass; 10% XP Boost on MyTEAM Season Progression; 10% XP Boost on MyCAREER Season Progression; an exclusive Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart available at launch; and everything available in the Michael Jordan Edition. This edition will have limited availability and the digital version will only be available for pre-order.