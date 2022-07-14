PUBG: Battlegrounds has its first official ambassador: Neymar Jr.

It’s almost unbelievable to think it’s taken five years since launch for the first official ambassador of PUBG: Battlegrounds to be revealed, but it has, and it’s Neymar Jr.

For those not into Football, Neymar JR. is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain (though has been linked with other clubs recently) and a start for national team Brazil (where he’s scored 74 goals in 119 games). Previously at Barcelona, he’s been with PSG since 2017, and apparently he’s been a big fan of PUBG: Battlegrounds since it launched five years back.

As part of the partnership, Neymar Jr. will host a series of in-game and out-of-game activities throughout the year to formally celebrate his passion for PUBG: Battlegrounds, which he has been playing consistently since the game’s release five years ago. While specific details about these activities will be announced at a later date, Neymar Jr. will kick off this partnership by hosting a special live stream on July 14. Squads from around the world will compete against Neymar Jr. and his squad – which will include popular South American content creators Gaulês, Netenho, Sparkingg – for the chance to win thousands of G-Coin. Starting 9am PT on Neymar Jr.’s official Facebook channel, he and his friends will explore the newly-released Deston map as they attempt to secure a Chicken Dinner.

“Participating in PUBG is amazing,” said Neymar Jr. “I’m very proud to be a part of this new project and I can’t wait to play on the new map.”

PUBG: Battlegrounds is out now and free-to-play for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.