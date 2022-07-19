Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gets its first expansion

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has added more content to the game via the first expansion, which is called “Trials of the Dragon King”, and it’s out now.

Available on Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC via Epic Games Store, Team Ninja’s take on Final Fantasy’s first expansion “tells an original story that takes place after the events of the main game, when Jack and his friends visit an island in the Cardian Archipelago to investigate the sudden appearance of Bahamut and to determine whether it is a friend or foe”.

New content in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – The Trials of the Dragon King expansion includes:

New Missions – After clearing the main storyline, players can dive into new missions and experience an original story featuring the Dragon King Bahamut.

New Jobs and Weapon Type – A new weapon type, the staff, and three new jobs have been added with DLC: Pilgrim, Evoker and Summoner.

Accessories – Players can now equip accessories, which grant various special effects and status improvements.

BAHAMUT Difficulty Mode – After clearing the main storyline, players can access a new difficulty level called BAHAMUT.

Mick reviewed the game when it came out in March this year and gave it an 8/10, saying: “It’s not just a Souls clone in Final Fantasy’s skin; it’s a well-made action RPG that only occasional stumbles off the beaten path. The Job system offers depth if you want it, while the combat has enough challenge for die-hard players and enough options to satisfy those who like their games a little less bloody-minded. Stranger of Paradise is worth picking up if you’re a fan of Nioh or Final Fantasy, but it’s no true representation of either. It’s just a really good time on its own merits”.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.