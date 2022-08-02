EA Sports & LaLiga announce joint partnership

EA Sports & LaLiga have today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership set to start in the 2023/2024 football season. The exclusive partnership will include title naming rights for all competitions in EA Sports FC, along with a complete rebrand including all logos, graphics, fonts and other visual elements.

The deal will also mean new in-game integration, broadcast highlights, and joint commitments to supporting grassroots initiatives, encompassing the first and second divisions in LaLiga, LaLiga Promises (the league’s annual youth tournament), and eLaLiga.

“EA SPORTS FC is committed to delivering the most authentic and immersive experiences in global football. Our innovative new partnership with LaLiga further elevates that ambition and solidifies both organizations’ position at the centre of football culture,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “The visible reach and scale of this partnership is deeply exciting, as is the opportunity to deliver incredible experiences for fans through in-game innovation, interactive entertainment and grassroots initiatives.”

“EA SPORTS represents the cutting edge of interactive football experiences while LaLiga is at the forefront of actual football competitions with unmatched in-person, broadcast and digital fan experiences,” said Javier Tebas, President, LaLiga. “We have been strategic partners with EA SPORTS for years and this expanded agreement is a commitment to providing the next level of innovation to all football fans, a fusion between the virtual and real worlds of football.”

It’s hard to deny FIFA was above every other football title when it came to presentation, but moving into a new era for EA Sports and its football brand, the EA Sports & LaLiga partnership will bring even more authenticity when it comes to technology, gameplay enhancements and development, as well as real-world football highlights. The aim is to “truly immerse fans into the world of football” with increased accessibility, upgrading facilities, and other initiatives along the way.

“This partnership with EA SPORTS is set to truly transform the way football is enjoyed around the world,” said Óscar Mayo, Executive Director, LaLiga. “Moreover the alliance demonstrates LaLiga is a global brand, evidence of the success of our league to connect with fans internationally.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with a worldwide leader in football fandom to better connect our fans to their favourite clubs, players, and LaLiga competitions,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “The contributions from LaLiga to our EA SPORTS FC portfolio will be immense, not only from a visual aspect, but across technological and game development improvements, further blurring the lines between the real and virtual worlds of football.”