New Green Hell update lets you pet and raise adorable jungle animals.

Petting dogs is all well and good, but in the new Green Hell Animal Husbandry update you can pet a capybara. I’m not sure I can think of a single animal I’d rather fuss that the world’s largest rodent, so I guess it’s time to reinstall Green Hell. You’ll also be able to tranquilize, build enclosures and breed a variety of furry friends, which makes Green Hell sound a lot like Green Heaven to me.
“Hot on the heels of revealing 3.5 million copies sold, Creepy Jar is thrilled to announce the release of the much-anticipated Animal Husbandry update for Green Hell on PC. Available now as a free update, players can look forward to many new features such as the ability to tame and breed a number of the game’s creatures including Creepy Jar’s personal favorite, the capybara! Celebrating this momentous occasion, the team at Creepy Jar is equally thrilled to announce they’ve adopted Tenebris, the lone capybara at the Orientarium inside of Poland’s Łódź Zoo.
Utilizing the all-new blowpipe weapon, players can hunt capybara, peccary, and tapir safely putting them to sleep in order to tame them within pens able to be built at their bases. Care for them, earn their trust, feed them, clean their living quarters, and maybe—if you have both a male and female in captivity—you’ll be able to breed them, as well. And of course, you can pet your newfound friends! Further to that, you can also use the blowpipe as a defense against other animal and human enemies either immobilizing the threat immediately or over time based on your target’s size.
In addition to the three creatures already listed, let it be known that the Animal Husbandry update also introduces the ability to capture and breed bees keeping them in beehives where players can then harvest valuable honey. It is not advisable to pet the bees.”