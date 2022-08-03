Meet Your Maker is the next big game from Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour

Perhaps the biggest announcement of the inaugural Behaviour Beyond stream was the reveal of their new game Meet Your Maker. In an apocalyptic world, players will be tasked with building trap-filled bases called outposts and challenging others to try and raid them. If building and first person shooting both appeal to you, then Meet Your Maker will be one to keep an eye on.

“Behaviour Interactive’s searing expansion continues with its newest IP: Meet Your Maker™, slated for release in 2023. Set in a post-apocalyptic universe, the first-person building-and-raiding game puts user-generated content at the heart of its gameplay with every level designed by players for players. The player is the Custodian of the Chimera, a living experiment created as a last resort to save life on Earth. The key to the Chimera’s Evolution, and the planet’s most coveted resource, is pure Genetic Material. Players can construct and fortify maze-like outposts to extract and guard the precious Genmat or infiltrate and outsmart other players’ outposts to gather more. Players can expect fast-paced combat raiding as each Outpost will test their grit, wit, and reflexes as they try to get in, grab the GenMat, and make it out alive. No two Outposts will ever be the same, making for a highly replayable experience. Meet Your Maker will be available on PC and consoles soon.”