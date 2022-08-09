Pac-Man World Re-Pac gets two new trailers

Ahead of its August 26th release date, Pac-Man World Re-Pac has received two new trailers, showing off the old v new visuals, and the intro.

First up, then, the “graphic upgrade trailer” is only a minute long but shows off the original 20 year game (it was a 1999 title for PlayStation), which is obviously a fairly massive upgrade. It looks like a modern platform game now, which has me excited to play it, because I either can’t remember it, or missed it at the time. The bosses (like Windbag) look so much cleaner, and you can see detail everywhere: this really looks like a proper remake.

Next up is the longer “opening movie” trailer, which is exactly as it sounds. The story is pretty simple, and Pac-Man has to “journey into six mysterious worlds to rescue his family by chasing Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde”. Bandai Namco says “our hero is now chasing the Ghosts to rescue PAC-MOM, PAC-BOY, PAC-SIS, Professor PAC, PAC-BUDDY and Pooka from their clutches, only to discover a new nemesis in the dreaded TOC-MAN”.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac will also have new features including an easy mode, among others “that will help players enjoy the game at their own pace such as additional “Easy Blocks” and extended hanging time in mid-air”.

PAC-MAN will be able to use a wide array of moves to make his way through the various environments the game has to offer. But while the Bomb Attack, Bomb Dot and Metal PAC-MAN are making a comeback, PAC-MAN now has the possibility to hang in midair, extend the timing of his jump, and eat a Power Pellet to turn into MEGA PAC-MAN allowing him to attack the Ghosts.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on 26th August 2022.