FIFA 23 top rated players revealed

EA Sports have revealed the top rated 23 players for FIFA 23, and the highest rated EPL player might be a shock to some.

Starting yesterday (September 11th), EA started to unveil the FIFA 23 ratings, and now we have the FIFA 23 top rated men’s player, as follows:

Karim Benzema, 91 – Real Madrid Robert Lewandowski, 91 – FC Barcelona Kylian Mbappé, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain Kevin De Bruyne, 91 – Manchester City Lionel Messi, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain Mohamed Salah, 90 – Liverpool Virgil van Dijk, 90 – Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo, 90 – Manchester United Thibaut Courtois, 90 – Real Madrid Manuel Neuer, 90 – Bayern München Neymar Jr, 89 – Paris Saint-Germain Son Heung-min, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur Sadio Mané, 89 – Bayern München Joshua Kimmich, 89 – Bayern München Casemiro, 89 – Manchester United Alisson, 89 – Liverpool Harry Kane, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur Ederson, 89 – Manchester City N’Golo Kanté, 89 – Chelsea Jan Oblak, 89 – Atlético de Madrid Erling Haaland, 88 – Manchester City Toni Kroos, 88 – Real Madrid Marquinhos, 88 – Paris Saint-Germain

Later in the week there are plenty of FIFA 23 top rated lists to come. There’s LaLiga and Best U21 players, then there’s the Bundesliga and 5 Star Skillers. We’ve also got to find out about Serie A, Ligue 1, and Career Mode Highest Potential, then we will see the best passers and best dribblers being listed, before the full database, fastest players, and career mode gems are made available.

EA Sports says that “Additionally, Women’s Ratings will be unveiled Sept. 21-22 and will offer fans a fresh look at the most authentic integration ever for women’s leagues”.

Exciting times for fans of FIFA, then, as FIFA 23 is likely to be the last game of that name, with EA switching to EA Sports FC after FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One on September 30. Early access for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition begins on September 27, 2022.