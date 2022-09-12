0 comments

FIFA 23 top rated players revealed

by on September 12, 2022
EA Sports have revealed the top rated 23 players for FIFA 23, and the highest rated EPL player might be a shock to some.

Starting yesterday (September 11th), EA started to unveil the FIFA 23 ratings, and now we have the FIFA 23 top rated men’s player, as follows:

  1. Karim Benzema, 91 – Real Madrid
  2. Robert Lewandowski, 91 – FC Barcelona
  3. Kylian Mbappé, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain
  4. Kevin De Bruyne, 91 – Manchester City
  5. Lionel Messi, 91 – Paris Saint-Germain
  6. Mohamed Salah, 90 – Liverpool
  7. Virgil van Dijk, 90 – Liverpool
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo, 90 – Manchester United
  9. Thibaut Courtois, 90 – Real Madrid
  10. Manuel Neuer, 90 – Bayern München
  11. Neymar Jr, 89 – Paris Saint-Germain
  12. Son Heung-min, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur
  13. Sadio Mané, 89 – Bayern München
  14. Joshua Kimmich, 89 – Bayern München
  15. Casemiro, 89 – Manchester United
  16. Alisson, 89 – Liverpool
  17. Harry Kane, 89 – Tottenham Hotspur
  18. Ederson, 89 – Manchester City
  19. N’Golo Kanté, 89 – Chelsea
  20. Jan Oblak, 89 – Atlético de Madrid
  21. Erling Haaland, 88 – Manchester City
  22. Toni Kroos, 88 – Real Madrid
  23. Marquinhos, 88 – Paris Saint-Germain

Later in the week there are plenty of FIFA 23 top rated lists to come. There’s LaLiga and Best U21 players, then there’s the Bundesliga and 5 Star Skillers. We’ve also got to find out about Serie A, Ligue 1, and Career Mode Highest Potential, then we will see the best passers and best dribblers being listed, before the full database, fastest players, and career mode gems are made available.

EA Sports says that “Additionally, Women’s Ratings will be unveiled Sept. 21-22 and will offer fans a fresh look at the most authentic integration ever for women’s leagues”.

Exciting times for fans of FIFA, then, as FIFA 23 is likely to be the last game of that name, with EA switching to EA Sports FC after FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One on September 30. Early access for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition begins on September 27, 2022.

