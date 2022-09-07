New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailers give a glimpse of the gyms

Even though Pokemon Scarlet & Violet isn’t out until November, a new trailer has been released showing a lot of what we can expect then.



The trailer shows off a “Treasure Hunt” assignment from a school you’ve enrolled in, that’s hosting an independent study project. You can face off against rebellious students in Starfall Street, and it looks like a gym owner style boss fight with Mela, who attacks from the top of a massive vehicle.





Also in the trailer Nintendo reveals that you can seek out a legendary Herba Mystica in “Path of the Legends”, which looks like something you’ll do with Arven, an NPC. You take out a Klawf before unviling a gigantic one to fight.There’s gym leaders on victory road like Geeta, the Pokemon League Chairwoman, Nemona, a trainer who shows you the ropes, some Gymtests that involved hide and seek, and a lot more to boot. Lastly in the new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet we get to see more of the open world, with Pokemon as vehicles driving, swimming, and flying about the place. It looks like the world will be pretty big.

That said, it’s got a lot to live up to as Pokemon Legends: Arceus was the best Pokemon title in years, changing up the formula in a way I adored. I said in my 9.5/10 scoring review that “to say Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a surprise would be an understatement. It engaged me in a way few games do, so much so that when it was over, I went straight back in, attempting to see everything it had to offer. I honestly wondered if Game Freak had it in the tank to make a game like this. If this is the future of the series, I’ll be incredibly happy, because this just might be the best Pokemon game ever made, and frankly, I just want to get back to it and uncover those last few secrets of Hisui.”.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 18th.