New Tales from the Borderlands video reveals 20 minutes of gameplay

New Tales from the Borderlands was recently revealed by Gearbox and 2K, but now we’ve got a first look at some extended gameplay thanks to a new 20 minute video.

Revealed at PAAX West, there was also a character trailer, embedded below the extended gameplay trailer.

In the newly revealed gameplay footage, fans get their first taste of the “deep, raucous cinematic adventure where the ruthless corporations of the Borderlands, powerful universe-changing Vault technology, and three ordinary citizens collide”. Highlights include:

Every Choice Matters. Every choice you make can impact how your story unfolds, often in unexpected ways. Only by playing through the game will you fully understand how your decisions can change the Borderlands;

Impact of Quick Time Events. Succeeding at or failing QTEs has a tangible impact on your adventure, sometimes leading to a premature conclusion and other times shaping your story in unexpected ways;

Immersive Visuals. In addition to stunning environments, New Tales from the Borderlands utilizes vastly improved movement and facial animations, using performance capture and facial mapping technology for the first time ever in a Borderlands title.

The character trailer shows off the three main protagonists:

Anuradha Dahr: Although Anuradha (Anu) might be uncomfortable in social settings, she has no problem solving problems! Anu can see complex calculus, probabilities, and solve puzzles with her Tech Glasses. This do-gooder dreams of a world where no one has to kill to get ahead;

Octavio Wallace Dahr: Anu’s adopted brother, Octavio, can be a bit full of himself. According to him, he is Meridian City’s most popular citizen with a long list of contacts to back it up. His ability to access information is like no other! Octavio’s big break hasn’t come just yet but he desperately wants to own a business and make loads of cash;

Fran Miscowicz: Fran brings all the action from her gadget packed hover chair. Fran’s frogurt shop was hit by a Maliwan laser, and now is out for vengeance on the people that destroyed her shop. She’ll stop at nothing to protect her friends along the way and hopefully receive the much owed insurance payout, or the insurance company is going to have to deal with her directly.

New Tales from the Borderlands will be available worldwide on October 21, 2022, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.