Steelrising | How to upgrade weapons

Unsurprisingly for a Soulslike, Steelrising has a good variety of weapons to upgrade. Falling into either Heavy, Medium or Ranged categories, each comes with a powerful heavy attack and an intrinsic special move such as a counterattack for the Fire & Ice sword and dagger, or a ranged attack for the Halberd.

Each weapon in Steelrising can be upgraded up to 5 times to improve damage, attack speed, and, in some cases, alchemical build-up. As in other Soulslikes, weapons scale with Aegis’ stats such as Power, Agility, and Alchemical Affinity. You will have plenty of opportunities to experiment with each weapon as Aegis can have two equipped at any given time. You can swap weapons out in the in-game menu whenever you choose, but can only upgrade them at a Vestal.

Some weapons come with alchemical build-up, and these are often the most useful to keep and upgrade. Frost build-up freezes enemies and allows you to deal free damage; fire up prevents health regeneration and causes damage-over-time; lightning build-up slows movement and prevents the use of special abilities.

Steelrising | How do I upgrade weapons?

To upgrade weapons you’ll need Anima and materials. Initially, you’ll need Bronze Ingots, but each level will require rare items. You must be at a Vestal to upgrade weapons. The upgrade materials are as below:

Bronze Ingot

Cast Iron

Bismuth Block

Orichalcum Ingot

Where do I find upgrade materials?

All materials can be found on dead bodies, in chests, or scattered around the environment. They will often drop from minibosses and Titans, or can be purchased at the Vestal Boutique.

Steelrising | Which weapons should I upgrade first?

Upgrade materials are finite, so it’s best not to rush into upgrading until you’re comfortable with a weapon. You’ll find enough in a single playthrough to fully upgrade approximately 4 or 5 weapons, so there is room to experiment and find a loadout you enjoy playing with.

So there you go, that’s all you need to know about how to upgrade weapons in Steelrising.