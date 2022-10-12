Halo: Season One is coming to Blu-ray and digital this November

After a run on Paramount Plus in the UK, the physical and digital version of Halo: Season One are coming this November. Season One will be coming to Digital, DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook on November 14th, and will feature “more than five hours of behind-the-scenes special features” that will include 75 minutes of exclusive content.

Here’s the list of special features:

Dissecting the Battle of Madrigal – The Halo crew takes you behind the scenes to dissect one of the most important moments of the show, the Battle of Madrigal.

Our larger-than-life heroes introduce one another and share their thoughts on the process of becoming Spartans. Master Chief, Kai, Riz, Vannak and Soren recollect their memories from training and early bootcamp to the epic result we see on screen. Showrunner Steven Kane and director Otto Bathurst join the Spartan team to reveal the challenges and joy of creating near-perfect superhumans encountering imperfectly human emotions for the very first time.

Costume designer Giovanni Lipari brings insight into the creation of the 5 different worlds shown in HALO: SEASON ONE. Giovanni shares not only the process of creating the costumes and styles for each of the planets, but provides background and history for the different groups and their connection to one another.

Master Chief's assault rifle or the sound of a warthog? Two emblematic tools of the Halo universe. Property Master Andrew Orlando leads us through the steps of the realization of Covenant and Spartan weapons from initial design to final construction. Sophie Becher, Production Designer, joins in to share details about the newly invented spaceships of this one-of-a-kind universe. There is no Halo without the sound and look of warthogs, and Picture Vehicle Coordinator Parádi Sándor Jr. joins to tell us how it and other Halo vehicles were conceived.

The World of Halo – Join us for an inside conversation with Executive Producer Kiki Wolfkill, Director Otto Bathurst, Showrunner Steven Kane, Pablo Schreiber and other cast members as they break down how the story and characters of this sci-fi epic game were brought to the screen.

The Halo production teams give viewers an inside look at how visual effects, artful direction, and purposeful set design were used to create the show's other worldly look and feel. They share how each setting is unique and immersive, and built on a massive scale.

Take an exclusive tour alongside remarkable talent, visual effects artists and production teams who show us how they brought to life the setting and aliens that make up The Covenant.

A behind-the-scenes look at the studio recording of the funeral song, "The Lake of Eternal Life" sung by Jaram Lee.

Actress Jen Taylor discusses her character's emotional journey throughout the series and reveals how the filmmakers brought Cortana to life on screen.

The set also includes the Declassified series, where the show is discussed, along with the full 9 episode series, with a total run time of 7 hours and 34 minutes, with a 15-rating.