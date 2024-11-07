Halo original trilogy soundtrack coming to Vinyl

Laced Records has announced pre-orders are now open for a limited edition Halo vinyl soundtrack, featuring the original trilogy’s music.

Available to pre-order now, the soundtrack will include 83 tracks from “Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2 and Halo 3”, and they have been “specially remastered for vinyl and will be pressed onto eight heavyweight, galaxy-effect LPs. Each game soundtrack will be housed in a wide-spined outer sleeve with printed inner sleeves. In turn, these will be contained in a collector’s rigid board box with silver laminate wrap and debossed”.

Laced says that separate sets for the three games are available: Halo: Combat Evolved (double LP), Halo 2 (triple LP) and

Halo 3 (triple LP), and will be available as “Limited Edition, galaxy-effect vinyl sets from the Laced store; with traditional black vinyl versions of the box set and separate sets available from third-party retailers soon.”

The original sleeve artwork has been made by Isaac Hannaford (Art Director and Concept Artist), with additional box set artwork by graphic designer Maren Landsnes.

Halo: Combat Evolved was the quintessential console first-person shooter and its soundtrack laid the foundation for the franchise’s legendary sounds. Taking inspiration from various genres, the score combines sweeping orchestral cues with marching military snares, prog-rock percussion, and who can forget the Gregorian Monk chant? For Halo 2, the composers joined forces with A-list musicians, giving the Halo theme a heavy metal makeover with the new “Mjolnir Mix”. It was the first video game soundtrack to enter the Billboard 200. Halo 3 featured tribal drums and prog-rock refrains while piano melodies alongside a 60-piece orchestra and 24-voice choir brought emotional depth to the soundtrack.

Here’s the info for the 8LP box set: