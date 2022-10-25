You Will Die Here Tonight is getting six demos for Steam Scream Fest

It’s not uncommon for developers to put out demos during events, but You Will Die Here Tonight is getting six (6!) unique demos during Steam Scream Fest.

Developer Spiral Bound Interactive will be released a new chapter every day of the fest, with each chapter focusing “on each teammate after they find themselves separated in Breckenridge Estate. Explore the cursed mansion, fight off the undead, slay puzzles with your mind, and uncover new gameplay mechanics every day. Grab each demo at 9am PDT/5pm UK, or wait until October 30th to play them all together”.

Here’s a breakdown of each chapter of this special Steam demo event that the team is calling “Open House”:

October 25 – Chapter 01: Just a Scratch

Unarmed and infected with an unknown virus, ARIES Medic Ashley Kowalski must find a cure before she bleeds to death.

October 26 – Chapter 02: Search and Rescue

ARIES Weapons Specialist Eric Downs finds himself trapped in the dining room while Ashley’s unnatural cries beckon from a distance. He needs to find her before it’s too late, but first he needs to find his gun.

October 27 – Chapter 03: Lights Out

ARIES Demolitions Expert Javier Rodriguez awakens in an unfamiliar room to the voice of his daughter, but how can this be? She tragically passed away years ago…

October 28 – Chapter 04: Out of the Frying Pan…

Unsure of how he got there, ARIES Electronics Expert Mike Kelly must out-wit a basement full of hungry zombies and find his way back to his team.

October 29 – Chapter 05: ARIES Down

ARIES Commander Vincent Charles wakes up in the entry hall of the Breckenridge Mansion– his team is missing and he must retrace their footsteps to rescue them, unless it’s too late…

October 30 – Chapter 06: Mission [Redacted]

ARIES Biological Weapons Expert Katherine Olsson [Redacted].

You Will Die Here Tonight is a haunting love letter to classic survival horror, blending top-down exploration with visceral, arcade-shooter action. As members of the elite ARIES Division, players will fight or flee through the 19th-century mansion as they manage scarce resources, solve puzzles, upgrade their weapons, and make decisions that will follow them through the game. And they’ll die, with the consequences of their actions and choices empowering or endangering the rest of the squad.

You Will Die Here Tonight is scheduled for release in 2023.