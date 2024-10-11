Apex Legends celebrates Halloween next week

EA has announced that Halloween is coming to Apex Legends in a big way next week as the Techno Terror Collection Event kicks off on October 15. The event will run until November 5 and feature a ton of new modes and cosmetics, along with the return of Trick N’ Treat Trios. All the juicy details have been revealed in an official blog post.

For a run down of the features coming this Halloween to Apex Legends, we have you covered:

Trick N’ Treat Trios – Players can haunt their way through the Outlands with the return of this fan-favorite mode, now with Revivals. Prepare to unleash the Rev Shell Grenade and munch on candy for shields, EVO, and Ultimate charge. Sweet tooth, anyone? Copycat Kits – Give the enemy a scare by harnessing the power of other Legends’ abilities!

Terrifyingly Tubular Cosmetics – Stalk the twilight streets of E-District and terrorize your enemies with new Legendary Skins for Octane, Valkyrie, and more. Players who collect all 24 killer event items before the event ends can summon Pathfinder's Prestige Skin: Apex Mecha. Radical Reward Track – Players can work through way through the track to get their hands on new Epic Skins for Mirage and the Devotion.

Fight or Fright Sale – Legends can up new Legendary Skins like "Reaper's Path" for Pathfinder and Conduit's "Lionhearted", along with Epic Skins for Bloodhound, Ash, and Fuse. Uncover returning skins in the Shop, plus an all-new set of Fight or Fright Stickers. Find these and more in the Fight or Fright Store 'til Nov 5–if you dare!

Finally, a trailer ahs been released to celebrate the announcement: