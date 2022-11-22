Civilization VI has a new season pass that will add 18 new playable leaders

2K Games has announced that the “leader pass” for Civilization VI is available now, and will add 18 new playable leaders over time.

The first part of the DLC is called Great Negotiators, and is available now, adding Abraham Lincoln (United States), Queen Nzinga Mbande (Kongo), and Sultan Saladin (Arabia). 2K sent over specific details on the leaders, as follows:

Abraham Lincoln (United States)

Lincoln catapulted the United States into the industrial age and presided over the Union victory in the American Civil War. His new abilities speak to these accomplishments, as does his Preserver of the Union agenda, which results in him only liking Civilizations with the same form of Government.

New Ability: Emancipation Proclamation

(Base game) Industrial Zones and their buildings give +2 Amenities but your Plantations give -1 Amenities.

(Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) Industrial Zones give +3 Loyalty per turn but your Plantations give -2 Loyalty.

(Base game) Receive a free Melee unit after constructing Industrial Zones and their buildings. The free unit does not require resources when created or to maintain and receives +5 Combat Strength.

(Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) Receive a free Melee unit and an Amenity after constructing Industrial Zones and their buildings. The free unit does not require resources when created or to maintain and receives +5 Combat Strength.

Queen Mbande Nzinga (Kongo)

Given her historical dealings with the Portuguese, it’s fitting that Mbande Nzinga has a Decolonization agenda. As such, she likes Civilizations who stick to one continent but dislikes Civilizations with cities on multiple continents.

New Ability: Queen of Matamba and Ndongo

+5 Combat Strength against Civilization’s whose capital is on a different continent.

Trade Routes to receive +20% Yields with Civilizations whose home continents are the same as yours, but -15% to Trade Routes to other Civilizations.

Sultan Saladin (Arabia)

The existing Civilization VI leader Vizier Saladin can construct religious buildings for a fraction of the usual Faith cost, and dislikes leaders who follow other Religions. Sultan Saladin, on the other hand, receives bonuses for all of his Combat and Religious units, and dislikes leaders who wage war on followers of his Religion.

New Ability: The Victorious Military

+100% Flanking and Support Bonus to all Combat and Religious units.

The leader pass will total six DLC packs and starts right now, running through until an estimated March 2023 release for the final pack. You do of course need the base game to play the new content.