Goat Simulator 3 launches today on PC and consoles, new trailer released to celebrate

Coffee Stain has announced that Goat Simulator 3 is now available, and put out a new trailer showing off the game to celebrate that fact.

The new launch trailer is below, which pretty much sets the tone. A goat with its tongue out, on the phone, that eventually chairs a meeting at Goldball Sachs, then destroys everything in its wake before jumping off a cliff in a glider. It’s out now, of course, on PC (exclusively via the Epic Games Store) and on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Xbox Series S|X.

The trailer also shows off the fact it seems more mechanically dense, with vehicles “drivable” and rails to grind on.

Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North said: “The time has come for us to ask people nicely to buy our stupid game. I can’t tell you if Goat Simulator 3 is worth the money, but I can tell you we sure spent a lot making it, so toss a coin to a developer and help us out because we have so many more silly ideas we want to unleash onto the world! On behalf of everyone at Coffee Stain North, we’re sorry or you’re welcome depending on what you think!”

Goat Simulator 3 features:

GOATS: You play as a goat! Pilgor, to be exact. However, you’ll also have the chance to wear the skins of many other ‘goats’. Tall goats, tasty goats, angry goats – all the goats you expect and more.

MULTIPLAYER: Your friends play as goats too! Goat Simulator 3 has 4 player co-op, locally or online. You'll be able to travel through the world together, cause cooperative mischief aplenty, and compete in 7 fun multiplayer mini-games, and then not be friends anymore.

EXPLORATION: Goat Simulator 3's giant new sandbox has plenty to discover – hidden secrets, quests, collectables and the devs actually bothered to make an ending this time! Use your own four hooves to get around, grind on your butt or buckle up for the ride of your life as all goats can drive cars*.

CHAOS AND REACTIVITY: Cause all manner of mayhem as you lick, headbutt, crash and explode your way across the map, leaving no NPC unannoyed. Toy with the universally recognised four elements (Fire, Electricity, Oil and Alien Goo), test the limits of the world's physics and interact with suspicious objects for… surprising results.

CUSTOMISATION: Players can fully customise their goat's Head, Back, Feet, Body, Horns and Furs with over 300 different gear parts to choose from – from toilet rolls to tea trays… and other actual clothing items, if you want to be like that. Some gear parts will mutate your playstyle by giving you new abilities, all will alter your perceived sense of style.

Recently Goat Sim 3 also announced a Fortnite crossover, which you can read about here.