NBA 2K23 Season 3 today revealed by 2K

2K has today revealed NBA 2K23 Season 3, featuring brand new content coming to MyCAREER and The W, celebrating all things winter-related. Headlined by Atlanta Hawks’ All-Star guard Trae Young, the newest season intends to bring the holiday spirit to 2K’s popular basketball sim, with lots of new rewards and content, as well as music from Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy, with Lil Pump and Jovaine making their 2K Beats debut.

The full details of NBA 2K23 Season 3 can be found in 2K’s latest Courtside Report, with the key features outlined below:

MyCAREER additions include a festive version of the North Pole and holiday events to experience in The City and the G.O.A.T. Boat, new chilly courts and arctic artwork, and a special Santa outfit as a Level 39 reward for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S or Level 40 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. New Core Badge Patterns are exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players who reach Level 40. Additionally, earn rewards like Ski Goggles, Trae Young 2 “Forever Young” Shoes, a Magic Carpet vehicle, and even more.

additions include a festive version of the North Pole and holiday events to experience in The City and the G.O.A.T. Boat, new chilly courts and arctic artwork, and a special Santa outfit as a Level 39 reward for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S or Level 40 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. New Core Badge Patterns are exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players who reach Level 40. Additionally, earn rewards like Ski Goggles, Trae Young 2 “Forever Young” Shoes, a Magic Carpet vehicle, and even more. MyTEAM offers up all new rewards, including Free Agent Damian Lillard as the Level 1 reward for simply entering the Season menu, and Trae Young as the first Galaxy Opal Level 40 reward. Additionally, for the first time in 2K23, Beyond Level 40 returns with more agendas and opportunities to improve teams. Also, Tim Duncan and Julius Erving are now available to those who have collected the entire Eastern or Western Conference’s Trophy Case, with 15 more Centerpieces and other rare Trophy Case event cards available this Season.

offers up all new rewards, including Free Agent Damian Lillard as the Level 1 reward for simply entering the Season menu, and Trae Young as the first Galaxy Opal Level 40 reward. Additionally, for the first time in 2K23, Beyond Level 40 returns with more agendas and opportunities to improve teams. Also, Tim Duncan and Julius Erving are now available to those who have collected the entire Eastern or Western Conference’s Trophy Case, with 15 more Centerpieces and other rare Trophy Case event cards available this Season. The W* additions include refreshed challenges, updated Community rewards such as the Dream Logo MyTEAM Card, and Vicki Johnson Coach MyTEAM Card. NBA 2K23 continues its roll out of the 60 WNBA player jerseys coming to the City and the G.O.A.T Boat in MyCAREER. Season 3 brings Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, New York Liberty standouts Natasha Howard and Sabrina Ionescu, and Washington Mystics Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud’s jerseys onto the court.

additions include refreshed challenges, updated Community rewards such as the Dream Logo MyTEAM Card, and Vicki Johnson Coach MyTEAM Card. NBA 2K23 continues its roll out of the 60 WNBA player jerseys coming to the City and the G.O.A.T Boat in MyCAREER. Season 3 brings Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, New York Liberty standouts Natasha Howard and Sabrina Ionescu, and Washington Mystics Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud’s jerseys onto the court. 2K Beats continues to bring the hype with new music additions, including the latest track from Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy and the 2K Beats exclusive in-game debut of new tracks from Lil Pump and Jovanie. Additionally, the NBA 2K Producer Series adds beats from well-known producers Kosine and JohnG. Players can record their own verses over these new beats while playing through the game and share it on social media.